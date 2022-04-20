    Menu
    Isolated light to moderate rainfall, thundershowers in parts of UP

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the meteorological department said here.

    While Mohammadi (Kheri) recorded 5 cm rainfall, Robertsganj (Sonbhadra) recorded 4 cm, Gorakhpur, Chaundali and Balrampur 3 cm each and Maharajganj, Tarabganj (Gonda) and Salempur (Deoria) received 2 cm each, it said.

    The highest maximum temperature in the state was 37.4 degrees Celsius, recorded at Lucknow.

    The Met department has predicted dry weather in western Uttar Pradesh and light to moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over the eastern part of the state. —PTI

