Isolated light rain likely in J&K in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Erratic weather accompanied by thunder and hailstorm occurred in J&K during the last 24 hours as the meteorological (MET) department said isolated light rain is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

Hailstorm damaged many orchards in north Kashmir Kupwara district on Friday as some social media sites carried pictures of almost tennis ball sized hailstones.

"Isolated light rain is expected in J&K during the next 48 hours," an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam 5.1 and Gulmarg 2.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town of Ladakh had 6.5, Kargil 4.4 and Drass 2.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 20.0, Katra 17.0, Batote 9.8, Banihal 7.7 and Bhaderwah 7.3 as the minimum temperature.

