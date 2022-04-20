Islamic State 'soldier' behind Ohio attack, Amaq says: SITE

Washington:(AFP) A "soldier" of the Islamic State group carried out the car and knife attack on an Ohio campus that left 11 people wounded, a jihadist-linked news agency said today.





"The executor of the attack in the American state of Ohio is a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried out the operation in response to calls to target citizens of international coalition countries," the Amaq agency quoted an insider source as saying, according to a translation by the SITE monitoring group.





Identified as a Somali student at the university named Abdul Razak Ali Artan, the assailant was shot dead by police moments after the attack yesterday.





AFP



