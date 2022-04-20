Islamic State's threat to Asaduddin Owaisi - keep your mouth shut

Hyderabad: Firebrand Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has received threat from the Islamic State. The Hyderabad MP said �that he has been warned by the ISIS terror group on Twitter to keep his mouth shut. �Its better for you to shut your mouth on Islamic State if you don't know the truth, IslamicState will invade india soon (sic),� a Twitter handle in the name of @abotalout warned Owaisi. A second tweet read: �Your Disgrace for Muslims of India. Opposing islamicstate will lead you to hell only repent before end (sic).� The tweets are suspected to have originated from an ISIS managed account. Owaisi, meanwhile, responded to the tweets: The AIMIM chief has in the recent past spoken against the ISIS and this is what is believed to have led to the threatening tweets. �Zee Media Bureau