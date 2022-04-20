Islamic State's Pakistan chief killed while planting bomb

Peshawar:Islamic State's Pakistan chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was killed when a roadside bomb he was planting went off in the country's restive northwest tribal region, according to a media report. Saeed along with two of his accomplices were killed yesterday when the bomb they were planting exploded in Toor Dara area of Tirah Valley in the Khyber tribal region, Express Tribune reported. The security forces claimed one of the men killed in bombing was the Pakistan IS chief, the report said. However, there was no confirmation from the Islamic State (IS) militant group. Saeed hailed from the Aurakzai Agency and was among five leading Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commanders who announced their disassociation from the banned outfit last October. The group had joined IS under the leadership of Shahidullah Shahid, a former spokesman of the TTP. The IS high-command through a message last year had declared Saeed as the IS chief for Pakistan. PTI