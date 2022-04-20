Islamic nations don't have triple talaq but it existed in India: Nadda

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Highlighting the reforms brought by the Centre government, BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda spoke about the abolishment of triple talaq and said Islamic nations like Iran, Iraq and Syria do not have triple talaq but it used to exist in India.

"Islamic nations like Iran, Iraq and Syria do not have triple talaq but it used to exist in India and we used to hail ourselves as progressive," Nadda said while addressing the social workers in Varanasi on Sunday.

The BJP chief further said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ended torture on Muslim sisters and abolished triple talaq.

Nadda, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the newly-built party regional office in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7. (ANI)