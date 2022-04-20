Islamabad HC issues proclamation against Sharif in 2 cases

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a proclamation against former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield corruption references and directed that it be published in two leading newspapers.

On Wednesday, the court asked Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar to deposit the proclamation's publishing cost with the Dawn and Jang newspapers.

Through the proclamation, the court asked Sharif to surrender himself in 30 days to avoid further adverse process, reports Dawn news.

In case the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo remains absent after the deadline, the court would declare him a proclaimed offender and order attachment of his properties.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Khan Bharwana informed the court that the process to serve warrants had been completed and it could now issue the proclamation of the accused.

—IANS