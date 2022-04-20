Islam will overtake Christianity as the world's largest religion by 2070

The Muslim populations of America and Europe will also significantly increase over the course of the next 50 years, a study by the Pew Research Center found.





In that time, the world's 1.6bn Muslim population is expected to increase by 73 per cent, powered by growth in nations such as Indonesia, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.





The group predicted India would overtake Indonesia to become the world's largest Islamic nation by 2050.





A growing European Muslim population is also expected to account for a significant proportion of the increase.





Number-crunchers estimate ten per cent of Europeans will be practise Islam by 2070, up from around six per cent today.





By contrast, the world's 2.2bn Christian population is expected to rise by around 35 per cent.





Researchers at the Washington DC-based centre cited a number of factors driving the population growth.





Its research revealed that on average women in Muslim-majority nations have 3.1 children whereas females of other faiths produce 2.3 offspring.





The UK was also found to be the country most tolerant of Islam in Europe.





Around 28 per cent of Brits were found to have a negative view of Muslims – the lowest on the continent.





The study found 72 per cent of Hungarians and 69 per cent of Italians held unfavourable views. —Thesun