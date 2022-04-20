    Menu
    ISL club Mumbai City signs Horam, Tondomba

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Mumbai City announced the signing of midfielders Chanso Horam and Naorem Tondomba Singh.

    They will stay at the club till 2024.

    As a part of their development, the duo will be loaned out for the 2020-21 campaign with 18-year-old Chanso Horam heading to TRAU FC and Naorem Tondomba Singh heading to new I-League entrants Sudeva FC.

    Chanso last featured for NEROCA, putting in impressive performances in the I-League and made 15 appearances for the Manipuri club. Tondomba, 21, played for East Bengal in the 2019-20 campaign, making nine appearances across all competitions.

    —IANS

