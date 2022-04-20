ISL and Sportradar renews integrity partnership

Mumbai: India's premier football tournament, the Indian Super League (ISL), and Sportradar have signed a multi-year renewal of their integrity partnership, present since 2016.

The seventh season of ISL kick-started on November 20 with ATK Mohun Bagan making a winning start after defeating Kerala Blasters.

As per the agreement with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), organisers of the Hero ISL, Sportradar Integrity Services will monitor all matches using the proven and advanced Fraud Detection System (FDS) that identifies betting-related manipulation in sport.

This is possible due to the FDS's sophisticated algorithms, constantly maintained database of data, and expert analysts which are leveraged to detect match-fixing.

Sportradar will also provide the Hero ISL with access, as needed, to its cutting edge and specialist Intelligence & Investigation Services (I&I).

"ISL renewing its partnership with us only shows how committed they are towards maintaining integrity in the game and proactive towards the growth of football in the subcontinent," said Sportradar Integrity Services' Managing Director Andreas Krannich in an official statement.

"As a global leader in sporting integrity, we want to continue to provide our expertise and help protect the tournament against all integrity-related issues. World's leading provider of sports integrity solutions and sports data products," he added.

Sportradar is currently providing integrity services to some of the world's biggest leagues and federations, including FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

In India, over the years, besides the Hero ISL, it has also supported the Pro Kabaddi League and recently announced an integrity partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

—ANI