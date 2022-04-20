ISL 7: We dictated the game in second half, says Peyton despite defeat against NorthEast United

Panaji (Goa): Despite suffering a defeat against NorthEast United, Odisha FC's interim head coach Gerald Peyton said his side dictated the second half of the game.

NorthEast United FC secured a 3-1 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday. Two goals from Luis Machado and one from Deshorn Brown in the first half ensured that the Highlanders went home with the three points.

"We got the formation wrong in the first half and when we corrected it, we were in command for most of the second half. Our chances were not as clear cut as NorthEast United FC's. They scored three goals and we scored one. Our chances were not as good as theirs," Peyton said at the post-match press conference.

Odisha FC pulled one back just before the halftime break and looked threatening for the entirety of the second half. Peyton now hopes that his team takes the confidence from their second-half showing into their next match against FC Goa.

"We did not play [well] or get on the ball in the first half but in the second half we dictated the game. And we will take that momentum into the FC Goa game. I want to keep using the ball properly and score goals," he said.