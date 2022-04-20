ISL 7: We could have stolen the game, says Odisha coach Peyton

Margao (Goa): After playing out a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday, Odisha FC interim coach Gerry Peyton feels that they could have won the game as they fought till the last minute of the encounter.

Odisha's Diego Mauricio (45', 74') netted a brace while Jordan Murray (52) and Gary Hooper (68') were on the scoresheet for Kerala.

Kerala desperately needed a win to revive their playoff hopes but couldn't find a way past Odisha, a side they are yet to beat.

The result meant ninth-placed Kerala are now level on points with SC East Bengal, who have a game in hand.

"I think we had a game plan. We stuck to the plan and that enabled us to pinch the game in the end. We had two massive chances. Jacob (Tratt) had one from the corner. Brad (Inman) had one where he could have hit it out of the goalkeeper's reach. But he hit it well. We could have stolen the game," Peyton said.

"I never give up on anything. In the last game, the penalty, we lost our way a little bit. But when I got back in the dressing room. I spoke to them the next day in the briefing. I said listen, boys, we never stop playing football, if it's 95 minutes or 97, we give our everything. We could have stolen the game because we kept going," he added.

Peyton said that his side's defence has faced pressure in the game but they handled it well.

"I think, during the season, the defensive line has been under pressure. They have handled the pressure very well. Like today's game, they came down on the left side in the first half. And then I freshened up the left side. And then I changed Jerry to the other side," he said.

"I knew they are going to overload our flanks. I thought we stayed narrow as well and stopped them coming through the middle. I know they had chances. I saw the chances they missed. But I am delighted with the two goals and two big chances to win the game," Peyton added. (ANI)