ISL 7: Needs to do lot to win, says Vicuna after defeat against Bengaluru

Margao: Kerala Blasters continue their winless streak in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season as they lost to rivals Bengaluru on Sunday, Yellow Army head coach Kibu Vicuna feels that the side needs to do a lot of work to win games in the tournament.

Bengaluru outclassed Kerala 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium as the lacklustre defending costs the latter another defeat in the competition.

The teams were tied 1-1 at the break with Rahul KP (17') giving Kerala Blasters a surprise lead which was cancelled out by Cleiton Silva (29'). The second half saw four goals being scored in the span of 14 minutes. Erik Paartalu (51') and Dimas Delgado (53') scored in quick succession to give Bengaluru FC breathing space but Jordan Murray (61') gave some hope to the away team. Sunil Chhetri (65') put the game to rest with a fine header.

Full-back Lalruatthara was slotted in as a makeshift centre-back in place of suspended central defender Costa Nhamoinesu and the move backfired for the Spaniard as the Mizo defender was at fault during two of the four goals the Blues scored.

"There were two turning points in the game. One was when we conceded the first goal and then when we conceded two goals in a row. It is true that we conceded too many goals tonight. We have to be more solid defensively. Now we have to be brave and work harder," Vicuna said in the post-match press conference.

"It is difficult to see positive points now. We started well and scored two goals against Bengaluru - it is difficult to score goals against Bengaluru. But we received four goals so we are upset, we have a lot of work to do," he added.

The Spanish boss gave an update on the replacement of injured midfielder Sergio Cidoncha and also suggested he is hopeful that their star Indian player Sahal Abdul Samad will be available for selection in their next match.

"We are trying to complete the team. We are working on it. Hopefully, he (Sahal Abdul Samad) is going to be available for the next game," said the former Legia Warsaw manager.

Kerala will next take on bottom-placed East Bengal at GMC Stadium on December 20.

