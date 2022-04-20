ISL 7: Jamshedpur FC coach lashes out at referee for disallowing Lima's goal

Vasco: Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle jumped down the match officials' throat after his team suffered a 2-1 defeat against FC Goa in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

FC Goa came back from behind to register a thrilling win over Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Igor Angulo scored a brace in the Gaurs win, including the winner in second-half stoppage time.

Coyle lashed out at the officials for denying Alex Lima's goal in the 87th minute which came off the crossbar. The ball had actually bounced inside the goal before coming out of the post.

"It is disheartening because we've been robbed in a game. We scored a good goal at 1-1 when the ball came off the crossbar and was clearly over the line," said Coyle while replying to a query from ANI.

"With the level of this game, it is embarrassing that such a thing happened. ISL has fantastic teams, good players, and terrific coaches and we are being let down every week by poor officiating. That was such a clear goal and it is hard to take after what the players put into the game. But we will take our medicine and pick ourselves and go again," he added.

It was Goa's third win in eight games besides two draws and three defeats. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, found themselves just behind Goa in sixth place on the points table with two wins, four draws and two defeats.

The 2020-21 ISL now goes into a two-day Christmas break and will return on December 26 with the match between SC East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC.

—ANI