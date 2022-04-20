ISKCON Slams Bangladesh Minister For 'No Temple Vandalised' Statement

Slamming Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen's statement that not a single temple was destroyed and no one was raped in Bangladesh, ISKCON's Prayagraj branch said that it is a complete lie and "we need to strengthen our voices here in India"."Bangladesh Foreign Minister's statement is a complete lie. Hindu temples were destroyed and even the media there reported about it. We need to strengthen our voice so that they get the message that the voice demanding action is strong here... But no one is speaking anything," said Venu Vijay Das, Media in Charge, ISKCON Prayagraj. Earlier on Thursday, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said not a single temple was destroyed in the recent communal violence in Bangladesh."Contrary to all the ongoing propaganda, only 6 people died during recent violence of which 4 were Muslims, killed during the encounters with law enforcing authorities, and 2 were Hindus, one of whom had normal death and another when he jumped in a pond. None was raped and not a single Mandir was destroyed. However, deities or goddesses were vandalized," Bangladesh FM said in a statement.The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is holding peaceful protests all across the country to condemn the attack on Hindu minorities and vandalism of an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh.Communal tensions have gripped Bangladesh over the past few days following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13, triggering violence in several districts across the country.At least four people were killed in police shootings during the attack on Puja locations in Chandpur's Hajiganj on October 13 and in Noakhali's Choumuhani, attacks on Hindu temples left two people dead on October 15. —ANI