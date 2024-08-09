ISIS terrorist Rizwan Ali arrested in Delhi with arms, ammunition ahead of Independence Day

Rizwan, with a Rs 3 lakh bounty announced by the NIA, was caught on August 8, 2024, near Ganga Baksh Marg, Delhi, and was found with a star pistol, live cartridges, and mobile phones.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended Rizwan Ali, a wanted terrorist with alleged links to the ISIS module, just days before the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, an official said.

Rizwan was arrested on August 8, 2024, at around 11 pm near Ganga Baksh Marg, Delhi, based on secret information received by the police. One star pistol with a .30 bore, 3 live cartridges and 2 mobile phones were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi.

A resident of Daryaganj in Delhi, Rizwan had a Rs 3 lakh bounty on his head, announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in terror activities, Special Cell, Delhi Police said.

Rizwan was part of the Pune Module of ISIS and had been absconding. His presence in the capital ahead of Independence Day is being probed.

The NIA had also released Rizwan Ali's photograph along with other absconding wanted men with terror links.

Earlier, Delhi Police heightened the security arrangements and put up posters of various terrorists linked with Al Qaeda and Khalistan.

Police have put up posters across the city and they have also encouraged people to assist them in catching the terrorists. The Delhi police said that those coming forward with any information regarding the terrorists will be rewarded "suitably". The names of informants will, however, be concealed.

Police said that the security measures are taken to raise awareness among the people and help police track the terrorists.

According to the police, there are fifteen terrorists mentioned in the posters, out of whom six are associated with Al-Qaeda

To ensure the nation's security, ahead of Independence Day, Punjab police have also taken heightened security measures by carrying out spot searches at all the bus stands across the state, earlier this week.

The Cordon and search operation was carried out simultaneously in all 28 police districts, under which police teams, with the assistance of sniffer dogs, frisked people arriving and departing at bus stands.

—ANI