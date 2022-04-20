ISIS renews threat against Christians, beheads dozens at Libya beach in new video

Tripoli: Two months after the Islamic State beheaded 21 Egyptian Christians at a beach in Libya, the ISIS has released a new video showing similar execution of dozens of Christians � this time Ethiopians. In the new video that lasts for 30 minutes, the ISIS fighters are seen beheading a group of Ethiopian Christians at a Libya beach while shooting in head the Christian prisoners of another group at a different place. The ISIS fighters dressed in fatigues are seen parading tens of Ethiopian Christians wearing orange-coloured jumpsuits by the sea shore, holding them by the scruff of their neck before beheading them. In the video, the ISIS has renewed its threat against Christians saying they will reach to them even in �in fortified strongholds� and will kill the men and enslave the women and the children, the SITE Intel Group Head Rita Katz quoted on Twitter. In the video, one of the fighter is heard threatening that Christians must embrace Islam or get ready to be killed. "The Islamic state has offered the Christian community this many times and set a deadline for this, but the Christians never cooperated," the CNN quoted the ISIS fighter as saying. �To the nation of the cross, we are back again on the sands... Muslim blood that was shed under the hands of your religion is not cheap," the fighter says looking into the camera. The ISIS video comes just few weeks after they released a video in February 21 Coptic Christians from Egypt being executed on a Libyan beach.