ISIS operative's wife reveals vital info to NIA: Sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found startling information about a new terror organisation, Harkat-ul- Harb-e-Islam, a branch of global terror outfit ISIS, after interrogating Nehnuma Bashid, wife of a ISIS operative Mohammad Abdullah Bashid, sources said.

NIA on Saturday arrested Nehnuma after raiding her mother's residence in Mhasala near Sewargram in Wardha district of Maharashtra, in connection with her alleged link with ISIS.

She was inquired for nearly 36 hours , officials concerned said without elaborating much.

However, internal sources from the department informed that Nehnuma was on NIA radar since last four months.

On December 26 , 2018, the NIA raided 16 different locations in the country, including New Delhi and UP, and arrested some terrorists who were planning major attacks in the country.

The NIA also seized huge cache of arms from their possession. The inquiry that followed led to the arrest of Abdullah Bashid, who originally belonged to Hyderabad but was staying in Wardha since long.

Investigation revealed that Bashid was in touch with a US-based terrorist identified as Matin Azizi .

The Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States had arrested Azizi in May 2018.

Azizi's interrogation by FBI uncovered terror plot against India.

It also revealed Nehnuma's terror links. Since then, NIA has been keeping an eye on Nehnuma's activities. She was finally arrested on Saturday.

It is learnt that she has revealed some important information about Pakistan links of terrorists active in India, the sources said.

She is also believed to have given information about the other countries that are supporting terror activities in India.

Nehnuma possesses a Bachelor's degree in biotechnology and married Bashid two years ago, the sources said, adding that she was extremely calm during her interrogation.