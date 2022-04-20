ISIS horrific video shows militants throwing 'gay' men from building roof in Palmyra

Damascus: The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has released yet another shocking video in which two men were thrown off a building and stoned to death after they were accused of being homosexual. The video is believed to have been shot in ISIS held-Palmyra city in Syria. The footage shows two men with their hands and legs tied and eyes covered with blindfold being led by a militants to the roof of the building. They are then thrown off the roof of a building by the militants. The terror group's militants then stoned the two captive men to death even as the crowd gathered around them merely watched. In a similar barbaric act, the terror group had thrown off two men accused of being gay, off towers in January this year. The men were blindfolded and then reportedly pushed to their deaths from a height. According to a report in The Independent, special brigades of young fighters in the Hisbah religious police pose as a homosexual, make contact with other men and set up a meeting. When the targeted person makes contact, he is arrested immediately and executed, the report stated.