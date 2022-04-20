ISIS Attacks Police Outpost In Iraq's Salahudin; Five Killed Including 4 Policemen

Baghdad:The Islamic State (ISIS) terror group attacked a police outpost in Iraq's central province of Salahudin in which four policemen and a militant were killed, a security source said.

The attack took place on Saturday evening when IS militants attacked a police outpost guarding oil pipelines in north of the oil-refinery town of Baiji, some 200 km north of Baghdad, news agency Xinhua quoted a provincial police official as saying.

IS attack sparked a fierce clash with the police force continued until a reinforcement police force arrived to the scene, forcing IS attackers to withdrew to the nearby desert, al-Bazi said.

The clash resulted in the killing of four policemen and one of the attackers, al-Bazi said, adding that a police officer was also wounded during the clash.

The security situation in Iraq has been improved since Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since melted in urban areas or resorted to deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

UNI