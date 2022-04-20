ISIS a 'death cult with far-reaching tentacles': Aus PM Tony Abbot

Canberra: Emphasising on the possible global consequences of the extremist group Islamic State, Australian PM Tony Abbott has called the ISIS as a �death cult� with far-reaching tentacles and urged more than 20 Asia Pacific nations to fight to check the group's advance. Speaking at regional Countering Violent Extremism summit in Sydney, PM Abbott made it clear that there was no other alternative other than to fight the ISIS as negotiating with them was not an option. "Daesh [IS] is coming, if it can, for every person and for every government with a simple message: 'Submit or die'. You can't negotiate with an entity like this, you can only fight it," the BBC quoted him as speaking in his opening remarks. Abbott further said that ISIS was not a local terrorist group but an organisation with �global ambitions". Abbott also stressed on the urgency to stop young minds from veering to the ISIS as it was a �misguided and wrong-headed way to express their desire to sacrifice". Australia has said that over 100 of its citizens have gone to Iraq and Syria to join the ISIS. As ISIS continues to advance and pose dangers, Australia has taken a host of security measures including criminalising travel to terror hotspots and giving extra funding to police and security agencies, reports the BBC. Abbott`s comments came after the US announced it was sending more troops to Iraq, although they will remain restricted to non-combat missions. US president Barack Obama has approved the deployment of up to 450 additional American military personnel to train forces fighting Islamic State (IS) militants. Australia currently has around 530 troops in Iraq. Around 200 of them are special forces, while the remainder are regular troops stationed at Taji, north of Baghdad. Together with New Zealand soldiers, their role is on-base mission to train Iraqi army units.