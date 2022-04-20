ISIS's Masked Monster, The Bulldozer, Is A Terror Personified

? The Jehadi Executioner Is Part Of Terror Group's 'Chopping Committee' He is a 20-stone savage who has amassed a bloody reputation as one of ISIS's most unsightly executioners. The obese extremist known only as 'The Bulldozer' has beheaded unarmed men and amputated young children as part of the terror group's so-called 'Chopping Committee'. And just like Jihadi John, the ISIS executioner who was eventually unmasked as Mohammed Emwazi, the coward has never dared to show his face on camera. Last week, a 14-year-old Syrian boy told of how the mammoth extremist chopped off his hand and foot because he refused to join ISIS. Omar - who was captured fighting for a rebel group and tortured for more than a month - said the Bulldozer gathered a large group of children to watch the bloody amputation. [caption id="attachment_19559" align="alignnone" width="634"]

Bitter end: Omar says 'The Bulldozer' (pictured after carrying out a beheading in Iraq) gathered children to watch the bloody amputation.[/caption] He told Channel 4 news: 'They put my hand on a wooden block and cut if off with a butcher's knife. Then they cut off my foot.' He remembers looking up to see his dismembered hand and foot, crowds of faces and the towering figure in black who carried out the brutal punishment. Omar kept an image of the man who mutilated him on his mobile phone. It showed the Bulldozer, dressed-head-toe in black, propping himself up with the blade he uses to maim helpless youngsters. One of the first images of The Bulldozer surfaced in June 2014 when he was pictured wielding what appears to be a five-foot-long, 52kg Browning machine gun, with armour-piercing bullets. The weapon, which can be used as a light anti-aircraft gun, is usually mounted on turrets, tanks or fixed structures. [caption id="attachment_19560" align="alignnone" width="634"] One of the first pictures of The Bulldozer to surface showed the man-mountain carrying what appears to be a Browning machine gun (pictured), which can weigh up to 52kg.[/caption] Only last month, ISIS websites published pictures of the same man beheading two suspected blasphemers in front of hundreds of men and young boys in Iraq's Anbar province. Images show the terrorist leaping into the air before bringing the large sword crashing down onto the neck of his helpless victims. A final picture shows the bloody corpses of the headless men strewn across the courtyard as his fellow terrorists disperse the gathered crowds. �JAY AKBAR, MAILONLINE