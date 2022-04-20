ISI Agent Nabbed In Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: An ISI agent, providing vital information to Pakistan, was nabbed by UP police on Saturday.

Sahab Rashid Khan, the Superintendent of Police (Crime) confirmed here that the ISI agent, identified as Zahid, was arrested from the city of Khurja in the district, by the crime branch of the district police.

He also said that the accused was collecting defence information from Meerut and was passing it on to Pakistan.

Zahid went to Pakistan in 2012 and 2014 in search of a job in Islamabad where he came in contact with the c. Following his return to India, he started working for the agency.

During preliminary interrogation, it was found that Zahid used to go to Meerut every month and share his location and other details with the ISI bosses in Pakistan through Whats App. The security agencies found 19 Pakistan mobile numbers in his phone.

The main target of Zahid was Meerut cantonment and Hindon airbase. Several phone numbers of Meerut and Hindon found in Zahid's phone are also under scrutiny.

The security agencies have also found maps of Ghaziabad and Meerut from the possession of the accused, who had recently constructed a massive house in Khurja. The ISI agent is currently being interrogated by the security agencies. UNI