ISI agent held in Rajasthan

Jaipur : A suspected agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was arrested in a joint operation conducted by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and army intelligence in Rajasthan, an official said on Saturday.







The agent identified as Hazi Khan was arrested from his house at Kunjarli village in Jaisalmer following intelligence inputs.





Sources said that Khan, accused of sending confidential information to the ISI, has been sent to Jaipur for further interrogation.





Investigators said they have recovered incriminating documents from his possession.





"Khan was detained few months back but released due to lack of evidence," the sources said, adding "He used to visit Pakistan at regular intervals as his maternal house is there."





--IANS