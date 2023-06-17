Ishan Kishan Opted Out Of Duleep Trophy To Train At NCA Ahead Of West Indies Tour

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently attended the wedding of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a couple of pictures of herself with Hritik on Friday. She captioned the post, " 'Big yellow taxi' - Joni Mitchell 1970, Counting Crows 2002." Saba chose a mustard saree that she accessorised with a statement necklace and matching earrings.

Hrithik, on the other hand, wore a black kurta with matching pair of pants and jacket for the occasion.

The couple were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

Soon after the actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, " You both are looking so royal and cute at the same time ..Authentically beautiful." Another wrote, " Beautiful couple."

" Please tie the knot." a user commented. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in last May. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Saba also spends quality time with Hrithik's family. Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next film 'Fighter' opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. He also has director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller 'War 2' alongside actor Jr NTR. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan. —ANI