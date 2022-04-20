Ishaan, Ananya's 'Khaali Peeli' gets pay-per-view digital release on Oct 2

Mumbai: The Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer, Khaali Peeli, will release digitally on October 2. The two young stars confirmed the news on social media on Monday.

Mumbai: The Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer, Khaali Peeli, will release digitally on October 2. The two young stars confirmed the news on social media on Monday.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in June this year, but has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic that led to closure of cinema halls. The film will now premiere on the pay-per-view service ZeePlex.

"Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka 2nd October ko! Aareli hai #KhaaliPeeli, exclusively on @zeeplexofficial,"Ananya wrote on Instagram.—IANS