Isha Ambani engagement: Peecee-Nick, Janhvi, Sonam-Anand, Anil dazzle in Italy

Many celebs on Friday attended Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's engagement bash in Italy.

The Ambani family is hosting a three-day extravaganza to celebrate the engagement of Isha with Anand Piramal in picturesque Lake Como, in northern Italy on the lap of Alps.

The list of guests included Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas, along with Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, among others.

Social media is abuzz with the pictures of the newly engaged couple, Priyanka and Nick. The two looked stunning in traditional Manish Malhotra attires. The actress looked gorgeous in an embellished saree and the singer complemented her look well in a black sherwani

Peecee showed us a bit of a Bollywood heroine's 'blushing' romance in another video.

Bollywood's Mr. India also looked dapper as he attended the Ambani bash. He took to social media to share a picture from the event.

Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor and another Anand, her husband Anand Ahuja were also seen with Lake Como in the background and impressed with their ethnic attires.

Italy suddenly seems to have developed as a hot spot for celebrity events, after Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding last year, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's rumoured marriage reportedly scheduled to take place later this year.

Isha and Anand are reportedly set to tie the knot in December this year. Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's most admired real estate companies. Earlier this year, he proposed to his long-time friend Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar.