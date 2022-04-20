ISF 2018 In Lucknow From Tomorrow

Lucknow: The much awaited International Science Fest 2018 will commence here from October 5.

The programme is being organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vigyan Bharti (VIBHA) from October 5 to 8 in the city.

Mr Shreyansh Mandaloi, Organising Secretary of the IISF,said here on Thursday that several children who were participating in the festival had already arrived and others would be coming tomorrow.

He said that the Fest would begin with the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Harshvardhan, inaugurating the Mega Science and Technology Expo at the Gomtinagar Railway Station on October 5. He said that the same day would witness the Young Scientists' Conclave and the Health Conclave.

The chief guest at the Health Conclave would be Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, and it would be held at the Scientific Convention Centre here, he added. The scientists of the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) said that the third edition of the Science Village was set to unfold at the fourth India International Science Festival – 2018 in Lucknow at the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute. "The theme of the Science Village programme has been sculpted in such a way that the teacher and student delegates are selected and nominated by MPs from their respective adopted villages from all states and union territories under the aegis of the Pradhan Mantri Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. The Science Village will be a mass representation from the rural parts of India, a continuation of the democratic process: 'Parliament to Panchayat,'' said the senior scientist from the Institute.

He said that the Science Village - 2018 was set to repeat the success by making a much greater attempt to reach the rural masses and propagate science to the extent of seeking scientific solutions to the diverse challenges facing our society, particularly the rural parts of India. "Students will undergo unique activities which will cultivate a scientific temper in them and increase their interest in science.

The prime goal of the Science Village is to give exposure to the students from rural India and make them aware about its achievements in the frontier areas of science and technology. The Science Village programme is linked with the Pradhan Mantri Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana through which each MP will nominate five students and one teacher from their adopted villages. The nominated students will be from classes IX to XI. It will be a lifetime opportunity for them to become a part of such a mega event under a single roof," he said.

He said that the participating students and teachers would get an opportunity to visit the Mega Science Expo, an exhibition showcasing India's achievements in science and technology by various ministries, departments and institutions of the Government of India.

"They will also be able to interact with eminent scientists from India and abroad, visit R&D laboratories in Lucknow, interact with the representatives from different government departments and motivational speakers, be a part of the live hands-on science activities conducted by the science communicators, watch science films, see celestial objects through a telescope in the night sky watch programme and attend the 'Workshop on Scientific Instruments," he added . UNI