Is this proof dragons exist? Footage appears to show dragon flying over Chinese mountain range: Watch Video

Mysterious footage has surfaced showing a 'dragon' flying across a mountain range in China. The vision, uploaded to YouTube, appears to show the mythical creature soaring over rugged mountains on the border of China and Laos. The mobile phone video has sparked a fierce social media debate, with some viewers stunned but others were less convinced. Dragons are legendary creatures in Chinese folklore, leading many to believe the footage is authentic. The clip, uploaded by ApexTV, has been viewed over a million times and met with a range of comments. 'Creatures that were as myth and legend are about to become real again,' wrote one commenter. But others cast doubt on the credibility of the footage, claiming the focus on the camera gives it away. 'It's a cell phone device camera, so it's pan focused and can't focus on particular object,' wrote one commenter. Others speculated whether the footage was in fact part of a scientific conspiracy theory involving drones. 'I've read some articles about how scientists and engineers have combined knowledge and discovered the natural movement and aerodynamics of a bird so perhaps they have tried to replicate it on a machine,' the user wrote. �Dailymail