Is Sunny Leone�s Desi Look song better than Baby Doll and Pink Lips

When the first song from Ek Paheli Leela was unveiled last evening, the first thing I did after listening to that song was, watch it again. Yes, it�s that addictive! And I am sure if you have watched it, you too couldn�t stop humming it. In the Desi Look song, Sunny Leone has managed to impress us again with her hot moves and taken hotness to a different level altogether. Kanika Kapoor, who has crooned this peppy number has outdone herself this time. Remember she crooned for Sunny�s Baby Doll song from Ragini MMS 2? While I am in love with Desi Look, do you think it�s better than Sunny�s previous numbers Baby Doll and Pink Lips. Watch em for yourself and decide! Baby Doll: Decked up in shimmery sequined pants and dresses, Ms Leone showed us some sizzling moves in this upbeat number from Ragini MMS 2. But what really made the song work was the oomph factor. Plus that rap interlude by Kunal Avanti and Meet Bros Anjjan just hit the right chord with the masses and became one of the most popular songs of 2014. Pink Lips: After stealing the show with Baby Doll, Sunny Leone featured in yet an item number titled Pink Lips from the film Hate Story 2. No doubt, she packed a seductive punch and showed her sensuous side in this one, but unfortunately Pink Lips couldn�t make the masses go crazy as it did when Ragini MMS 2 songs were out. So now that you have seen all the three songs, tell me which one is your favourite.