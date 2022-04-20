Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali upset with Priyanka Chopra?

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly upset with Priyanka Chopra for tweeting about a dance number in �Bajirao Mastani� which features her and Deepika Padukone. PeeCee has been extremely excited about the film and has been updating her followers on Twitter about the same. Last week, she tweeted about a dance track which will have her and her co-star Deepika shaking their legs. And, she mentioned the dance form to be Lavni, which was not correct. Priyanka had done a cameo in SLB�s �Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram leela� and will be essaying the role of Kashibai, wife of Bajirao in �Bajirao Mastani�.