Is PM Sharif's disqualification temporary or permanent?

Islamabad, Jul 29 (UNI) After a five-member bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over undeclared asset case, a question has arise in everyone's mind whether Mr Sharif is permanently out from politics or may join it after some time.

When this question was asked to Pakistan's well know lawyers yesterday, most of them were confused but some said that the same question had long been pending, though forgotten, before a larger bench of the SC.

Tariq Mehmood, former president of the SC Bar Association, told Dawn that a larger bench of the SC has several similar cases, including that of Samina Khawar Hayat and Mohammad Haneef, in which the court has to determine whether disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution was temporary or permanent.

Former Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, while hearing one of such cases, had argued how could anyone, on the basis of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, be disqualified from participating in elections forever.



