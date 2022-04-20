Is Ed Sheeran taking break from music?

Los Angeles: "Thinking Out Loud" hitmaker Ed Sheeran says he is planning to take a break from music. The 24-year-old is currently busy with his world tour, but has revealed that once his schedule is clear, he will move into his six-bedroom house in Suffolk, England and "live for a bit", reports femalefirst.co.uk. Looking forward to his return home, Sheeran said: "The first thing I bought in my career was a house. And I haven`t really lived in it. And I want to live for a bit. "I`d like to just live in my home town for a little bit. Do stuff, watch films and I dunno..." The "Thinking Out Loud" hitmaker`s property reportedly cost him almost 1 million pounds and features a wine cellar, stables and a games room. IANS