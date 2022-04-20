IS cuts off women's hands, beat up men for using mobile phones in Mosul

London: Islamic State (IS) militants have reportedly cut off the hands of three women in the Iraqi city of Mosul for unknown charges and beat up five men publicly for using mobile phones. According to the Independent, IS militants are said to have banned the use of private mobile phones in Mosul due to fears that people might inform the U.S. authorities for bombing positions in the area. The group has issued a decree in Mosul that states that anyone using a private mobile phone will be beaten up with 30 lashes. These policies of the group are in clash with their strongholds in other parts of Iraq where people were seen openly filming the executions by IS in the videos released by the militants. ANI