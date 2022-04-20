Is Coconut Oil Poisonous?

Washington: Despite coconut oil being considered as the most preferred form of cooking oil in many parts of the world, a Harvard professor has labelled it as 'poison'.

In a speech by Harvard Professor Karin Michels, he repeatedly labelled the oil as 'poison' in a German talk which was titled 'Coconut Oil and Other Nutritional Errors', reported USA Today.

Interestingly, a video of her speech which was uploaded on YouTube has now received over 900,000 views.

Michels in the speech warned the people that it is one of the worst edibles one can have. Since, he also claimed that due to the presence of saturated fatty acids it clogs coronary arteries, which is bad for the heart.

Another Harvard Professor who specialises in nutrition, Frank Sacks said that consuming saturated fatty acids has its ramifications.

Since, due to the higher presence of saturated fat in coconut oil, which tends to raise one's LDL cholesterol, also known as bad cholesterol.

Many experts have seconded Michels' and Sacks' conclusions. (ANI)