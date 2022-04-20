Is Bollywood late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family pressurized?

Mumbai: Mumbai Police allegedly put pressure on the family of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to mention names of a few big film production houses during their investigation into his death, claims the lawyer representing the family of the deceased.

"Mumbai Police is asking the family to name five to six big production houses. Why should we name the production houses if we have nothing against them directly? There might be some indirect involvement but that can't be the basis for us to say, you forget Rhea and go after big production houses," Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh told Times Now, reports timesnownews.com.

The report also informs that the lawyer claimed Mumbai Police has till date not registered a single FIR in the case.



"They (Mumbai Police) are taking the matter in a different direction and are not taking it to its logical end," Vikas Singh further told the news channel.

According to the report, Singh has shared how initially even Bihar Police was a little apprehensive to register an FIR in the case, but they finally did so after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar intervened.

"The Patna Police was a little hesitant but CM Nitish Kumar and Minister Sanjay Jha explained the matter to them and FIR was registered. We want that the matter be investigated by the Patna Police. The family has not demanded CBI investigation yet," Singh said.



Reacting to this information, former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy tweeted from his verified account on Wednesday: "Patna Police has investigated and registered a FIR on several offences SSR mysterious death but Mumbai Police has not got beyond Inquest under Section 174 of Cr. PC and not registered a criminal case reveals the possible mindset of Mumbai Police."

Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas on Tuesday said Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has accused six people, including Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20).



"Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case," Sanjay Kumar, IG Patna Central Zone, told reporters in Patna.

Rhea's co-accused include her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty and brother Shauvik Chakraborty.



On Tuesday, a four-member police team from Patna arrived in Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR by the late actor's father. (IANS)