Is Airtel�s new �Airtel Zero� plan flagrantly violating Net Neutrality?

New Delhi: Airtel announced a new marketing platform that will enable its customers to access certain mobile applications at zero data charges. Here are some of the implications: It will allow customers to access mobile applications at zero data charges, akin to the established concept of toll-free voice calling It will allow everyone from big marketers to small-time application developers to make parts or their entire mobile app free for customers It can work as a high marketing mechanism for small developers or startup shops: it can deliver the same results as traditional digital marketing channels at 1/3rd the cost Concerns about Net Neutrality: Will developers registered with Airtel Zero be allowed to choose to make their apps available outside of this platform? Will non-Airtel users likely encounter a scenario where the developers of the apps they frequently use (Flipkart, Olacabs, Myntra etc) choose to make their apps only available to users of Airtel Zero, effectively forcing a conversion to this type of platform and service?