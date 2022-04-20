Irrfan Khan wants 'Blackmail' to release on time: Bhushan Kumar

Producer Bhushan Kumar today said that they initially thought of postponing "Blackmail" due to lead star Irrfan Khan's ill-health but the actor encouraged them to release it on time.

Irrfan, 51, today revealed that he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and is out of the country for treatment.

"Abhinay (Deo, director) went and met him. We offered him the idea of deferring the release. But he straightaway asked us not to do that as 'Blackmail' is his most-loved film," Bhushan Kumar told reporters here at the song launch of the film.

"He (Irrfan) has seen the film and he has liked it," he added.

Abhinay, who met Irrfan said, the "Hindi Medium" actor wanted the film to release on April 6, as per the schedule.

"The promotions, songs are on and he has seen it all and he is very happy the way things are going," Abhinay said.

The director is hopeful that Irrfan will watch the film with the team again.

"I met him and he is fine and in good spirits. We all know that he is unwell. He is away for his treatment. We should respect the privacy of the family. We are hoping that he will be with us on April 6, watching the film," he said.

Irrfan's co-actors from the film - Kirti Kulhari, Arunodoy Singh, Divya Dutta, Pradhuman Singh spoke highly of the actor.

Kirti, who shared the screen space with Irrfan for the first time in "Blackmail", said she always liked his style of comedy.

She said his advice to her was to do something that does not come naturally to her, something that is out of the box.

"He is a very knowledgeable person. He is technically very sound. There is quite a bit to take from this film and I hope to work with him again," she added.

Divya, who has worked with the "Piku" actor in four films, says it's his eyes and timing that makes any scene stand out and it eventually makes the job very easy for the co-actor.

Arunoday, who had earlier worked alongside Irrfan in "Yeh Saali Zindagi" says even today he feels intimidated by him.

"He is so effortless in his work. I feel like banging my head somewhere because he does it so easily and we are taking so much effort to do the same. But it's very inspiring," he added. —PTI



