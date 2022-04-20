Irrfan Khan to pair up with Golshifteh Farahani

He�s worked with stunners � Indian and international, everyone from Tabu to Natalie Portman � and now, it�s Iranian beauty Golshifteh Farahani, who fits into Irrfan Khan�s scheme of things. He�s garnering much praise for Anup Singh�s Qissa and is all set to do another film with the director, where he will be paired opposite Golshifteh. Apart from her looks. the actress is known for her screen presence in celebrated international films like Body Of Lies and M For Mother. The rebellious actress was banned from entering Iran after baring a breast in a French video and has taken refuge in France for now. When contacted Irrfan admits, �There is a film happening with Golshifteh. But I can�t talk about it right now.�