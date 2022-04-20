Irrfan Khan enjoys pani puri in throwback video posted by son

Mumbai: Irrfan Khan''s son Babil has posted a video of the late actor indulging in pani puri after a shoot.

"When you''re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri," Babil captioned the video posted on Instagram.

Irrfan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai''s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

Following his death, Babil took to Instagram to express gratitude towards everyone for sending their condolences.

"I''m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I''m no being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy," he wrote.

"I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you," he added.

