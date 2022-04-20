Irrfan Khan''s family: It is not a loss, it is a gain

Mumbai: Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan''s wife Sutapa, along with sons Babil and Ayaan, has issued a statement expressing gratitude to his doctors and fans. The family also believes the actor''s death is not a loss, because now they will learn to implement things in life that he had taught them over the years.

"How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It''s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don''t already know," the statement said.

Talking about the actor''s strive for perfection, the statement added: "It''s unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan''s words, ''it''s magical'' whether he is there or not there, and that''s what he loved, he never loved one dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn''t let me settle for ordinary in any thing. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet."

The family also expressed gratitude to doctors who stood by them.

"Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the ''uninvited guests'' happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor''s reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance. We met some amazing people in this journey and the list is endless, but there are some whom I have to mention, our oncologist Dr. Nitesh Rohtogi (Max hospital Saket) who held our hand in the beginning, Dr. Dan Krell (UK), Dr. Shidravi (UK), my heartbeat and my lantern in the dark Dr. Sevanti Limaye (Kokilaben hospital)."

"It''s difficult to explain what a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting this journey has been. I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had it''s own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship, ours was not a marriage, it was a union," the statement added.

The family now wants to sail through the journey of life with what Irrfan had taught all of them. He is not there but he continues to be with them in the form of their guiding light.

"I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them ''wahan nahi, yahan se modo'' but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father''s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm. I asked my children, if possible, they could sum up a lesson taught by their father that has been important to them;

Babil: Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe. Ayaan: Learn to control your mind and to not let it control you."

Sharing a message for Irrfan''s fans, the family said they are not ready to address them as fans anymore but as family from now on.

"Tears will flow as we will plant a raat ki rani tree, his favourite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won''t call them fans but family for years to come," the statement said.

--IANS