Iron Tablets Being Distributed In Schools Fails Lab Test

Almora: Samples of Ferrous Sulphate and Folic Acid tablets being administered to school going children in Uttarakhand for a very long time, have failed lab tests. According to the lab reports, the tablets did not meet the standards. The health department has decided to recall the remaining tablets.

In order to compensate for the shortage of iron etc. in school going children, the Health department of Uttarakhand gets iron tablet to be distributed free from time to time. The drug has been in distribution for nearly three years now, but has always been in controversy. In many places the children had to be hospitalized after consumption of the medicine. Now the samples of the supplier M/s Vivek Pharmachem, Jaipur have failed lab tests by the State analyst, State Food and Drug Analysis Centre in Rudrapur. The health department is now seeking to recall the drug. Chief Medical Officer Almora asked the Officer in-charge of the Primary & Community Health Centres at Haval Bagh and Lamgada that tablets of Iron with Folic Acid (Pink Color) have failed the lab tests and the remaining tablets be sent back to the central store at the earliest. About two lakh eight thousand tablets of this failed medicine have already been distributed. The CMO has asked that distribution of the said tablets should be stopped with immediate effect. Also, this medicine should be withdrawn from various schools and sent back. After the failure of the medicine sample in the lab, it is evident that till now the department was administering children with this failed sample. This drug was being distributed by the teachers in schools. This had was going on for nearly three years now. It would be noteworthy now to see what action is taken against the company supplying the drug.