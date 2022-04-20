Irish woman found dead, naked after Holi in Goa

Panaji : A 25-year-old Irish woman was found dead and naked at an isolated open place in South Goa, police said on Wednesday.





Police has started investigating the alleged rape and murder of the Irish tourist, who had arrived at Canacona sub-district, known for its popular beaches like Palolem and Agonda, from Arambol in North Goa.

According to the police, the deceased had come with a friend and had participated in Holi celebrations, before being found dead on Tuesday.





"We are investigating people with whom she was playing Holi during a party here. Her friend has also given us some leads and we are questioning some suspects," a police officer familiar with the probe told IANS on condition of anonymity.





Police, who are suspecting rape, have sent the body to the Goa Medical College near Panaji for a post mortem.





"The body was lying in a pool of blood without clothes and there were injuries to the head and face," Deputy Superintendent of Police Sammy Tavares said.





--IANS