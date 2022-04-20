Ireland beat UAE by two wickets

BRISBANE:Gary Wilson struck 80 from 69 balls in a defiant late innings to help Ireland edge the United Arab Emirates by two wickets Wednesday in a World Cup match that was in the balance until the last over. In the unfamiliar position of being favorite in a World Cup match following its opening upset win over the West Indies, Ireland won the toss, sent the UAE in to bat and had them in trouble at 78-4 before Shaiman Anwar came to the rescue with 107 to lift the total to 278-9. The Irish never appeared comfortable in reply after losing Paul Stirling (3) in the second over, eventually sneaking over the line with a little bit of luck and some key contributions from Wilson and Kevin O'Brien (50). AP