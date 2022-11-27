IREDA Celebrates ‘Constitution Day’

New Delhi (The Hawk): Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) celebrated Constitution Day, yesterday, by organizing a webinar on “Indian Constitution, Idea of India”. Constitution Day, also known as "National Law Day" or “Samvidhan Diwas”, is celebrated in India on 26 November every year to spread the importance of the constitution and to spread thoughts and ideas of Shri B.R. Ambedkar – the Father of the Constitution of India.

The webinar was conducted by Shri Nitesh Vyas – Member, Youngshala, Bhopal (MP) and former Constitutional values fellow of school for democracy (Loktantrashala), Rajasthan. Shri Vyas emphasized on the importance of constitutional values and fundamentals of Indian constitution and its relevance in current times. CMD, IREDA addressed all IREDA officials virtually and mentioned that “The true spirit of celebrating Samvidhan Diwas lies in imbibing and implementing the four-fold ideals enshrined in the Constitution vis-à-vis Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. If we continue to endeavor to carry out these principles in our personal and professional lives and be true to this spirit, the Constitution can serve India for all times to come.”

The webinar was attended by Director (Technical) IREDA and other officials, virtually. The webinar was followed by administering pledge on Preamble of the Indian constitution.