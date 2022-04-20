Iraqi man weighing 301 kilos undergoes weight loss surgery in Delhi

New Delhi: An Iraqi man weighing 301 kg, has underwent a bariatric surgery at a hospital in New Delhi. Once touted as the Iraq's heaviest man, Ali Saddam had undergone the surgery on March 23. Post weight loss surgery, the 43-year-old man said that he is feeling lighter. It is said that Ali will be able to shed around 150 kg of his weight over a span of next one year. Dr Deep Goel, Sr Consultant and Director, Bariatric and Advance Laparoscopy Surgery, BLK Super Specialty Hospital said Ali has reduced 20 kg within five days after the surgery. Dr Goel said Ali would be able to lose almost half of his weight in next 12 months. For years, Ali had to contend with a heavy intake of food. His regular diet regimen included 24 eggs in breakfast, two chickens with 12 chapattis in lunch, and one goat in dinner along with two liters of milk and 15 khaboos (Arabic flat bread). Over the last four years, Ali started to gain weight rapidly and this became associated with a string of medical issues, including uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure and sleep disorder. Ali also had to depend on Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine as he developed obstructive sleep apnoea. �Firstly, locating abdomen during operation was most challenging as Ali had developed more than one feet of fat deposition around his belly. All his organs were densely covered with layers of fat,� Dr Goel said. �Secondly, controlling his heart beat, blood pressure and sugar level was also critical. Given his size, two surgeons had to stand on stools and Ali had to be laid down on two operation tables,� Dr Goel added. Dr Goel said despite Ali's heavy weight, the team performed the surgery only in an hour's time using minimally invasive surgery.