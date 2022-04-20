Iraq: 19 killed in Baghdad as armed men attack protesters

Baghdad: At least 19 people, including protesters and three police officers, have been killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the Iraq capital.

More than 70 others were also wounded by gunfire and stabbings near Tahrir Square, the main protest camp on Friday evening, Aljazeera reported.

Mass protests continued in the capital Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq since early October, demanding comprehensive reform, fight against corruption, better public services and more job opportunities.

Iraqi authorities said "outlaws" take advantage of peaceful protests to attack demonstrators and security forces, and vandalise public and private property.

On Sunday, parliament accepted Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's resignation, bowing to a key demand of protesters.

Abdul Mahdi and his government are now serving in a caretaker status until a new cabinet is formed.