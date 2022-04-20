Iraq suspends flights to Iran over coronavirus concerns

Baghdad: Iraqi authorities have said that flights to Iran will be suspended for 15 days over coronavirus concers.A statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Transport on Thursday said that the flights will remain suspended from Friday to October 9, in response to an official request from the Iranian Aviation Authority, reports Xinhua news agency.The decision includes "all direct flights from local airports to the airports of the Islamic Republic of Iran, after the announcement of detecting coronavirus cases in some Iranian areas", the statement said.On September 19, the Iraqi Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, decided not to receive pilgrims from any country for the religious events in Iraq, including the major Shia ritual of Arbaeen, in an attempt to contain the increasing number of Covid-19 case. Earlier in the day, the Iraqi Health Ministry said that the total number of infections in the country has reached 337,106.

—IANS