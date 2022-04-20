Iraq reports 2,961 new Covid-19 cases

Baghdad: Iraq has reported 2,961 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the country's tally to 5,24,503.

The new cases included 814 in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, 260 in Nineveh, 255 in Kirkuk, 247 in Duhok, 243 in Diyala, and 242 in Sulaimaniyah, while the other cases were detected in the other provinces, the Iraqi Health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also reported 40 new deaths and 3,460 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 11,752 and the total recoveries have reached 453,025, Xinhua reported.

A total of 3,164,903 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 18,614 done during the day, according to the statement.

In a separate statement, the ministry reiterated its recommendations and reminded all citizens that the pandemic continues to spread in the country because of the non-compliance with the health-protective measures.

The ministry also predicted a significant increase in Covid-19 infections during the coming weeks as a result of lower temperatures.

"We call on all citizens to adhere to health-protective measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and constantly sanitizing hands," the statement said.

It also said that the ministry's health teams were instructed to intensify their visits to restaurants, cafes, malls, and all other crowded facilities, to assess their commitment to health-protective measures and implement immediate closure of any facility that violates the health instructions.

The ministry's comments came after noting that many citizens did not adhere to health-protective measures during the past period, according to the statement.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

—IANS