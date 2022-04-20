    Menu
    Iraq Military Says No Iraqi Casualties As 22 Missiles Hit Bases

    April 20, 2022


    Baghdad: A total of 22 missiles struck two bases housing US troops, but there were no Iraqi casualties, the Iraqi military said Wednesday after the overnight attack.

    "Between 1:45 am and 2:15 am (2245 GMT and 2315 GMT) Iraq was hit by 22 missiles, 17 on the Ain al-Asad air base and...five on the city of Arbil," the Iraqi military command said in a statement, adding they hit sites being used by the US-led international coalition.

    "There were no victims among the Iraqi forces," the military said, referring to the attack carried out by Iran in retaliation for the US killing of a top Iranian general.

    --PTI

